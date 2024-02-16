Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Decreased by William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

