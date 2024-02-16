Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Standard Lithium Ltd. Decreased by Roth Capital (CVE:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Standard Lithium in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CVE SLI opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.88. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

