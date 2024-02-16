Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Increased by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

