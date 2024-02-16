Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

