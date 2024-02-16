Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreased by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.