Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NYSE LCII opened at $124.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in LCI Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

