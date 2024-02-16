Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 130,884 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.