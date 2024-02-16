QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 5.7%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 210,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 71,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 million, a PE ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About QUIZ

(Get Free Report)

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.