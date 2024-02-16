Raymond James Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$41.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.89.

H stock opened at C$40.40 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$32.79 and a 1 year high of C$40.81. The company has a market cap of C$24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

