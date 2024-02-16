RB Global (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RBA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

