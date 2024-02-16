RB Global (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.
RB Global Stock Performance
RBA stock opened at C$93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.11. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$68.80 and a 1-year high of C$93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.
RB Global Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total value of C$5,505,369.75. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
RB Global Company Profile
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
