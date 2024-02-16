RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of RCMT opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.79. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

In other RCM Technologies news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,998 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

