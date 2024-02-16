Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) EVP Jerrald R. Morton Sells 2,992 Shares

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

