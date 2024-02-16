RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock has a market cap of C$20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57.
About RESAAS Services
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RESAAS Services
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.