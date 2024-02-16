Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share.
Edesa Biotech Price Performance
EDSA opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
