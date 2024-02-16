Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 8.6%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.00 and last traded at $159.00. 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.81.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

