Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) versus FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMLD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million 14.35 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -2.21 FTAC Emerald Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTAC Emerald Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 FTAC Emerald Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and FTAC Emerald Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than FTAC Emerald Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69% FTAC Emerald Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTAC Emerald Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.