Robert W. Baird Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $82.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.53.

SHAK opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,460.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

