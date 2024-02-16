Robert W. Baird Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $65.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,972,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

