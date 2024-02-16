Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock worth $14,549,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after buying an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

