Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 1.6%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 502,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,013,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

