Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $16.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.