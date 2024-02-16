Roth Capital Weighs in on Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $750,000 and have sold 7,000 shares valued at $4,481. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

