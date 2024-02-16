Roth Capital Weighs in on Canopy Growth Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

CGC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

