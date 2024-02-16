Roth Capital Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CNK stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

