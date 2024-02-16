Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

