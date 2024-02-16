Royal Bank of Canada Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Up 6.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.