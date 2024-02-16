Royal Bank of Canada Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $72.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.