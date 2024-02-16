Royal Bank of Canada Lowers QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $81.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

