Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

