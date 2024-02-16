Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAR. B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.