Sharon Szafranski Sells 801 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ITW opened at $256.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

