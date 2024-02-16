Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.54. 15,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.
