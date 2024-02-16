Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Rises By 23.0%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $118,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

