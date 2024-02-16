Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Grows By 24.0%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Getty Images Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $163,334.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,086. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

