Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Grows By 23.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.1 %
IFF stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
