Short Interest in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Grows By 23.3%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in PlayAGS by 86.7% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 759,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 674,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

