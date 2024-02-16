SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMA stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

