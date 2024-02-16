Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) versus Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Critical Review

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Baxter International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $138.64 million 4.92 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -12.08 Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.40 $2.66 billion $5.22 7.84

Profitability

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% Baxter International 17.77% 19.49% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09 Baxter International 0 6 3 0 2.33

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baxter International beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

