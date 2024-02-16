SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$27.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.14.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
