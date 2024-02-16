Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

