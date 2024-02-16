Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.61 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 205,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

