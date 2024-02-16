Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by NVR (NYSE:NVR) Board of Directors

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR stock opened at $7,539.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,078.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,418.37. NVR has a 52 week low of $5,000.90 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

