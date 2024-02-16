StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 238.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

