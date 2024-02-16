StockNews.com Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

RBBN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 120,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 233,501 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

