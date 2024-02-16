StockNews.com Downgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of WNC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.94.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

