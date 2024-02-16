StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

