StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VALU opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.