StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.79. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 393.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 752.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

