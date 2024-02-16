StockNews.com Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.