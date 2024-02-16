StockNews.com Lowers Griffon (NYSE:GFF) to Buy

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

